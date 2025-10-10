Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Applauds Gaurav Khanna’s Calm Attitude, Says He’s a “Thinker” and “Winner”

Gauahar Khan is a follower of Bigg Boss and she is watching this season which is filled with intense drama. She has slammed contestants who did go wrong and has praised contestants. House is full of chaos amid this one contestant that stood up was Gaurav Khanna. Anupama actor's recent behaviour has been appreciated by audience and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar.

Actress shared a post on her Instagram and praised Gaurav, "Task haar ke bhi jeet gaya! Loyal to the group. Loved how he came inside and told Abhishek and Ashnoor not to overreact! Thinker!!!! Winner quality!". Gauahar's praise for Gaurav immediately resonated online, carrying significant weight due to her reputation for balanced opinions and insightful understanding of the game. Viewers lauded Gaurav for his graceful handling of the Bigg Boss task, demonstrating true sportsmanship despite the loss.

Even as emotions flared, Gaurav distinguished himself by maintaining his composure and uniting his team. He diffused tension by pacifying a visibly upset Abhishek and Ashnoor, showcasing his leadership skills through his measured response, rather than resorting to blame or frustration.

Gaurav Khanna's maturity and composed demeanor on Bigg Boss have resonated with viewers, who quickly dubbed him the "real winner" on social media. Echoing this sentiment, Gauahar Khan praised Gaurav's "winner qualities," highlighting his teamwork and emotional intelligence as superior to aggression.

Khan's endorsement adds weight to Gaurav's journey, as she recognizes his calm strength from her own Bigg Boss experience, positioning him as a leading contender. In a show often dominated by conflict, Gaurav's respectful and grounded approach distinguishes him, leading audiences to see him as a contestant redefining the game with grace and intelligence.