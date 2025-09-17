Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Criticizes Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language During Fights, Says " Peeth Peeche Gaali Dena Bhi..."

Gauahar Khan who watch Bigg Boss daily has once again slammed singer Amaal Mallik for his behaviour and using foul language during fights with contestants. She took X and posted a comment on her official account and said he should pay attention on the legacy he comes from and any using words behind some ones back is also bad. Whenever Amaal gets angry he goes down and gets abusive.

Bigg Boss winner tweeted on X "Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so , kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi , gaali dena hota hai . Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low . Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya . I hope he gets pulled up for this language on weekend ka Vaar, and whenever someone tells Amaal not to give curse words, he says, 'main toh hawa mein de raha tha'."

While some supported Gauahar's reaction, while others told her to see what she has done in past in house before giving pravachan to others. Earlier, On Monday's episode, Amaal Mallik had a fight with Kunika over kitchen duties. Amaal busted on Kunika saying, if your duty is not in kitchen so don't be in. He also scolded her that I am speaking with you in respect and we give you one but that doesn't mean that you should act as a servant.

After episode aired, Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar Khan took X and call out Amaal for his behaviour and tone. She said authorities comes with responsibilities and Amaal can’t handle authority . Gauahar posted on X, "Yes she is picky , pointy and irritating with her instructions , but I feel really bad with how most ppl speak to kunicka ji . She’s 61 yaar , thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka BB19 . Amaal can’t handle authority . Position of authority comes with responsibility."