Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Supports Farrhana Bhatt, Says ‘She Was Right in Her Own Way’ During Letter Task

Bigg Boss 19's recent letter task took a different turn as Farrhana Bhatt shreds Neelam Giri's letter to keep herself in captaincy task. After this whole house turned against her called her heartless. On other hand as Neelam was not able to get message which her family members sent she cried. Amaal slammed Farrhana and called her shame on you, how can you eat food after doing something like this. Then he grabbed a plate she was eating and threw in sink. This video went viral on social media and Amaal had to face backlash from netizens. Farrhana's team issued statement after this.

Later on Amaal also said sorry to Farrhana for commenting on her and her family. On whole drama, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has expressed her view. Gauahar posted on X (Twitter) and said, “Farhana is a Mood! Hahahah I thought she was right in her own way. But it brought out the gandi zubaan (bad mouth) of the whole house."

Gauahar felt bad for Neelam, she added that, " felt bad for Neelam, but it's a game. It happens. But the line was Tanya’s, hahahah main rona nahi chahti warna main beemar ho jaoongi (I don't want to cry or else I will fall ill). Hahahahaha, I can’t stop laughing. Arre Rona nahi aa raha toh mat ro naa (If you don't want to cry, then what is the need to cry). Too much fun.” In a separate tweet, she wrote, “The housemates made farhana the queen ! Love it !”

Farhana is a Mood ! Hahahah I thought she was right in her own way . But it brought out the gandi zubaan of the whole house … felt bad for neelam but its a game . It happens . But the line was Tanya’s , hahahah main rona nahi chahti warna main beemar ho jaoongi . Hahahahaha I… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 17, 2025

The housemates made farhana the queen ! Love it ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 17, 2025

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Apologizes to Farhana Bhatt After Controversial Fight, Video Goes Viral

After fight with Amaal where he criticised Farrhana, her team issued statement and said, " "Amaal, your confidence only emerges when it's directed at women. Throwing food is not drama, it's disrespect. Such behavior is cheap, shameful, and unacceptable." In response to the post, the Amaal team stated that while they valued Farhana and Amaal's past friendship, Farhana had spoken negatively about her friends, disrespected Amaal, and destroyed Neelam's family letter in retaliation.