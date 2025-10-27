Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Faces Backlash, Called ‘Dogla’ for Backing Ashnoor Kaur & Abhishek Bajaj (Watch Video)

After elimination of Nehal and Baseer Ali, a new controversy erupts in the house. In upcoming episode we will see contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur getting scolded from teammates and bigg boss house as the break one of the major rule of house. As per the live feed updates, the duo was caught conversing without wearing their microphones despite multiple reminders from the production team. BB is seen scolding Ashnoor and Abhishek saying You think I am a joke (Bigg Boss scolding for not wearing mic during conversation.)

The latest promo shows Bigg Boss tells Abhishek aur Ashnoor that you broke basic rule of the house and that's why you are nominated for this week. The severity of the punishment ignited debate within the house. Amidst the controversy, Gaurav Khanna controversially defended Abhishek and Ashnoor, arguing for a fairer nomination process. His stance drew sharp criticism from other housemates, including Shehbaz Badesha, who denounced him as a hypocrite.

Gaurav responded to an insult with "Ye asli Shehbaz hai," sparking a heated argument that escalated when Shehbaz accused Gaurav of promoting "groupism."Kunickaa Sadanand's attempt to mediate was rebuffed by Gaurav, who retorted, "Why keep quiet? Aap meri teacher hain kya? You keep quiet." The housemates were left divided. Bigg Boss ordered captain Mridul Tiwari to decide whether Abhishek and Ashnoor would remain nominated or face further punishment.

Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate audiences with its mix of surprising alliances, arguments, and disciplinary actions. The grand finale is expected on December 7, 2025, although rumors suggest a possible two-week extension with a new wild card entry.