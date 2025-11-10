Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Motivates Ashnoor Kaur to Focus on Her Solo Game Post Abhishek’s Exit (Watch Video)

Pranit More's reentry in Bigg Boss 19 created a happy environment in the house, but not for long as their group member, Abhishek Bajaj got evicted from the house. Makers gave Pranit More authority to choose between Abhishek and Ashnoor for elimination. Pranit chose Ashnoor over Abhishek. This double eviction twist left netizen in shock. On other hand Pranit was also sad as he had to choose between two of his best friend and was seen helpless.

After Abhishek's eviction, Ashnoor, Bajaj's close friend, was seen crying by the exit. Gaurav comforted her, urging her to rise to the occasion and play her own game. He advised her to take charge independently, demonstrating leadership and genuine care while encouraging her to define her own narrative rather than relying on alliances.

Gaurav Khanna Was Consoling Ashnoor Kaur, His Voice Heavy And Eyes Filled With Tears. He Said, "Since The 5th Week, I've Been Trying To Make Both Of You Understand And I Genuinely Wanted You Both To Do Well

Meanwhile, Salman Khan strongly confronted Farhana for her disparaging comments about Gaurav Khanna's successful television career and her abusive remarks. He read her statements aloud, highlighting her hypocrisy, particularly her devaluation of television despite appearing on a reality TV show.

Defending Gaurav, Salman asserted his superstar status and work ethic. He also defended Malti and others targeted by Farhana, criticizing her lack of empathy and accountability. The confrontation silenced the house, leaving Farhana facing considerable criticism.00