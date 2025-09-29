‘Bigg Boss 19’: Halwa turns house into a battleground, Nehal calls Baseer ‘chor’

Mumbai, Sep 29 A “sweet” turned sour quite literally in the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house when halwa sparked a heated exchange, with contestant Nehal Chudasama openly calling co-housemate Baseer Ali a ‘chor’.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram showed Kunickaa Sadanand asking Nehal if she tried the halwa she made on housemate Tanya Mittal’s birthday.

After which, Neha checked the fridge and saw that Baseer had kept a large portion for himself.

She was heard saying: “Jitna Tanya ke liye bana hai, uska aadha baseer ne rakh liya hai (the halwa made for Tanya, Baseer kept half of it for himself).”

Baseer is then heard saying: “Main nikaal ke abhi deta hun, itna marne waali bata toh hai nahi (I’ll take it out and give it right now, it’s not like she’s dying for it).”

Nehal gets angry with the usage of words by Baseer and asks: “What do you mean by marne rahi hai. Tu marr”

After which, Baseer asks her to keep quiet.

Baseer’s friend and co-housemate Amaal Mallik is heard singing Badshah’s number “Yeh ladki pagal hai.”

Nehal then calls Baseer a thief, which doesn’t go down well with the latter. The two are seen almost getting into a brawl with other house members stepping in between to stop the fight.

“Tu hai chor. Don’t do that. Don’t touch me,” Baseer is heard saying.

The promo was captioned: "Halwa ko lekar machi Baseer aur Nehal mein fight, ab kaise hoga ghar ka mahaul right? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par."

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor