Bigg Boss 19: House Divides as BB Asks Contestants to Choose the Least Impressive Player Among Them (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Controversial show Bigg Boss 19 is back and so drama and entertainment. Mostly fights begins on 3rd or 4th day of the show, but this time we can fights from day one. In all 16th contestants participated in the show for next five months. As soon as the show starts, a big twist will be seen in the first episode. First promo of season is out and is currently trending on social media.

Promo starts with announcement from Bigg boss, who ask contestants to nominate least interesting contestant among them. That contestant will not get to sleep on bed. This announcement has divided house into two parts. Now who will be one who will have to sleep without bed, we will get to known in today's episode.

Salman Khan hosted the premiere of 'Bigg Boss 19' on Sunday, August 24, introducing all 16 contestants: Ashnoor, Kunika Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Bashir Ali, Natalia Jenoshek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Amaal Malik. Rumors suggest three wild card entries will join the house later.