Video of Tanya, Kunika Sadanad and Neelam Giri body shaming Ashnoor Kaur is currently going viral on social media and netizens and the people from TV industry are standing in support of Ashnoor. Neelam pointed out Ashnoor, who was standing with Pranit More, and asked Kunickaa and Tanya and said, "Will you see Jurassic Park?" during a recent episode of "Bigg Boss 19." Kunickaa began to laugh at this. Later Tanya and Neelam were seen discussing Ashnoor's unexpected weight gain. Tanya told Neelam that Ashnoor appears to have put on weight despite working out daily at the gym.

Ashnoor had previously lost a significant amount of weight, according to Tanya, but she has since gained some of it back and begun to resemble her mother. Reacting to this, Jannat Zubair, who is one of the closest friend of Ashnoor Kaur took her social media and call out for housemate who body shamed. In post she wrote, “A person’s body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It’s 2025. We should’ve evolved past body shaming by now. She’s on that stage because she’s talented, confident and unstoppable not because she fits someone’s idea of a “perfect body". Proud of you @ashnoorkaur for holding your head high and being You!”

#AshnoorKaur being Body shamed by 3 ladies



pic.twitter.com/Sj9DYLMzeT — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 27, 2025

Body shaming a sweet girl like the beautiful and confident #AshnoorKaur just because they are threatened by her immense talent and charm is beyond ridiculous!



NATURAL BEAUTY ASHNOOR#Abhinoor#BiggBoss19pic.twitter.com/PUM1xRxfJt — Agastya (@Fan3Priyanka) October 28, 2025

Rohan Mehra, Ashnoor Kaur's onscreen brother from Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hein, condemned Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal for body shaming her, stating that it's unacceptable and demanding respect and kindness.