Bigg Boss 19: Housemates Reviews Abhishek Bajaj's Captaincy, Basser Ali Calls Him Puppet Captain (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: As weeks are passing, Salman Khan hosted a controversial show is gaining momentum. Fans are hooked to their seats to see what happens next. Last week Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, Abhishek Bajaj and other contestants competed for the captaincy task and Abhishek emerged as a captain of the house. In latest promo shared by channel contestants are seen reviewing Abhishek's captaincy. This open discussion soon turned into heated argument as some members strongly disagreed with his way of handling responsibilities over the last seven days.

Promo begins with housemates were seen gathered in the Assembly Room to voice their opinion, while Kunickaa Sadanand said she was pleased with Abhishek’s captaincy. Ashnoor Kaur also backed him and said, Many issues that could have escalated were diffused right then and there. Even Gaurav Khanna agreed with her point. On other hand Baseer Ali disagreed with Ashnoor and Gaurav and said, diffusing issues as soon as they are raised is not what captain is ment for. While praising Ashnoor's captaincy in first week, Tanya said Abhishek just acted as a captain. bhishek was simply told what to do and what to say Said.

Supporting Amaal's statement Baseer called Amaal a puppet captain. In last weekend ka vaar, Nehal got evicted from the show, but was given second chance and was sent to secret room. As of now contenders who are fighting for trophy are. Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri locked inside, all fighting for the trophy.