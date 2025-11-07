Bigg Boss 19: Kumar Sanu to Enter as Wild Card Contestant? Makers Plan Major Twist

Bigg Boss 19: Makers are likely to bring major twist in Bigg Boss 19. There is talk of a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house. It is being said that the member who will take a wild card entry in the house is the ex-boyfriend of actress Kunika Sadanand. There are talks that singer Kumar Sanu has been offered the show by the Bigg Boss team.

Kumar Sanu has been offered to come to the show by the Bigg Boss team. According to media reports, even though Kumar Sanu will take a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house, he will be in the show for only one week. Kumar Sanu is likely to come to Bigg Boss as a special guest. However, no official information has been received from the Bigg Boss team about this yet. However, if Kumar Sanu really enters the Bigg Boss house, then the show and the game will also take a different turn.

Kunika Sadanand and Kumar Sanu were in a relationship for a few years. There were also huge talks about their affair. Even though Kumar Sanu is married, he was having an affair with Kunika. The actress has also openly commented on this many times. But, after that, they separated due to some reasons. Now if Kumar Sanu enters the house, it will be seen whether a friendship can be formed between Kunika and him.