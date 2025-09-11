‘Bigg Boss 19': Kunickaa tells Baseer, Amaal that Tabu was the ‘easiest person to deal with’

Mumbai, Sep 11 In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19” Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Amaal Mallik found themselves deep in conversation about the entertainment industry and the many shades it comes with.

Kunickaa talked about her journey, mentioning the Women’s Future Awards she hosts and sharing anecdotes from her industry interactions.

She went on to recall: “Tabu was the easiest person to deal with.”

Kunickaa then talked about the bigger picture, saying: “In this industry, no matter what happens, if you’re good and your reputation is intact, you’ll always have work.”

Recalling his own struggles, Baseer said: “Sumit Sehgal was the most difficult.”

To this, Kunicka nodded in agreement, both acknowledging how tricky personalities can shape experiences.

Kunicka then said: “Mughal-e-Azam’s maker was a tailor.”

On the topic of composers, Amaal named his uncle Anu Malik as the best, with Kunica and Baseer both agreeing in unison.

Apart from this, in the upcoming episode Zeishan Quadri will be seen calling out co-housemate Tanya Mittal as flipper due to her constantly changing dynamics with fellow contestants.

Zeishan will be seen telling Tanya, who has often spoken about feeling attached to the “Gangs Of Wasseypur” writer: “Tumne hi Kunicka ko bohot chhutt de rakhi hai. Tumne hi usse maa ka darja diya hai, isiliye she feels free to say anything. (“You’re the one who has given Kunicka too much leeway. You’re the one who gave her the status of a mother, that’s why she feels free to say anything.)”

He also pointed out that Tanya had given Kunickaa a special place in the game.

He then went on to call Tanya inconsistent in her approach, pointing out that she had recently started supporting Awez despite earlier disagreements.

Tagging her as a flipper and questioning her credibility in front of the other contestants, leaves Tanya in tears.

She will be seen breaking down in front of everyone and will leave the housemates divided.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor