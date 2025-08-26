Bigg Boss 19 Latest Promo: Awez Darbar Calls Gaurav Khanna ‘Sly Player’, Breaks Into Tears After Argument (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: After first week nomination, a big fight erupted between Awez Darbar and Gaurav Khanna as he nominates him for elimination. In an upcoming episode Bigg Boss will ask all contestant to sit in a room and nominate members with valid reason. Awez nominated Gaurav in the nominating task, which came as a shock to him. After the task both of them sat together to discuss Awez move.

In a promo released by channel we see Awez and Gaurav sitting on couch discussing why Awez made that move. Gaurav asks him that do you really think that Natalia's involvement in game is more than me? just tell me you took my name just because you didn't understand my duty.

Awez tells Gaurav that he dislikes people who play sly, which offends Gaurav. Awez clarifies that he wasn't referring to Gaurav, but Gaurav retorts that Awez proved he thought Gaurav was playing sly.

On other hand Farhana Bhat becomes first contestant to face eviction from Bigg Boss 19, a day after the show’s grand premiere hosted by Salman Khan. The contestants initially chose Mridul Tiwari for not sleeping in the bedroom. However, during a live decision in the Assembly Room, they changed their vote to Farhana Bhat. Most housemates chose Farhana Bhatt. They felt she had an attitude problem. Kunickaa said she had an “attitude,” while Amaal said she behaved as if she was ‘above all.’ After announcing her eviction, Farhana entered the secret room instead of leaving the house. From there, she can watch other contestants and study their behaviour. She was seen smiling when contestants called her the least interactive player.