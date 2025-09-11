Bigg Boss 19 Latest Promo: Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar’s Captaincy Clash Goes Viral (Watch Video)

A new fight broke out between Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar during captaincy task. Bigg Boss Season 19 is getting quite interesting day by day . Salman Khan hosted show will have some twist in upcoming episodes. There will be a captaincy task in the show today in which Baseer Ali is unable to control his anger, the video of this incident t was shared by the makers on social media. Following which it is going viral on social media.

The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 19' will start with Baseer Ali who will threaten Awez Darbar to remain fair in the captaincy task. Awez Darbar, who has been seen as the calmest in the house till now, but he also loses his temper due to Baseer Ali's loud voice. A fight starts between the two but the housemates come in between and separate them. After a heated shouting match, Awez will label Basir as "chela," escalating their conflict. Basir Ali will threaten to expose Awez's secrets, leading Awez to object to Nagma being involved. The intensity of their fight will shock everyone.

Baseer Ali is facing trolling on social media because it is believed that he has overconfidence. Posting this promo, the makers wrote, 'Angaraaye Barse Mein Bigg Boss Ke Ghar, Big fight between Aawaz and Basir.' Let us tell you that this week Aawaz Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia and Mridul Tiwari are nominated to be eliminated from the house.