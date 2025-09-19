Bigg Boss 19 Latest Promo: Baseer Ali Clashes With Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘Aap Mein Dum Hi Nahi Hai’ (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Fresh controversy erupted between Baseer Ali and Gaurav Khanna , promo of which is currently going viral on social media. In promo released by channel Baseer Ali and Gaurav Khanna were seen working in kitchen doing their daily routine, when Baseer commented on Gaurav Khanna that Sir you play with words like knife. On which Gaurav replied that “You got triggered, I was just trying to talk.”

Conversation escalated in fight when Baseer said You take conversation as foul words and Gaurav replied that he doesn't gossip or spread news between groups. The situation escalated when Baseer taunted Gaurav, saying "Aap mein dum hi nahi hai," to which Gaurav sarcastically replied, "Haan, ekdam nahi hai." Baseer further threatened, "Jahan muscle dikhana hai, wahan muscle dikhayenge, aur jahan masalna hai, wahan masal hi denge."

Gaurav retorted, "Ye Ironman show toh hai nahi, dimag ka show hai." Baseer concluded by remarking, "Ye roop aapka 4 weeks mein first time dikh raha hai."The promo's release on social media sparked fan excitement and anticipation for the show.

Also Read: "Hottest Song Of The Year’: Netizens Hail Tamannaah Bhatia's Hot Avatar in Ghafoor song from The Ba **ds of Bollywood!

The conflict between Gaurav and Baseer sparked divided opinions. Some viewers expressed excitement about Gaurav's involvement in challenges, while others agreed with Baseer's criticism of Gaurav's lack of participation in physical tasks, a point previously raised by Abhishek Kumar and Amaal Mallik. Gaurav defended his strategy, emphasizing the importance of mental acuity over physical strength in the competition.