Bigg Boss 19 Latest Promo: Housemates Fight for Captaincy in New Task; Mridul Tiwari Gets Injured (Watch Video)

New season of Bigg Boss season 19 Is quite entertaining as new task and contestants powerpack performances are keeping viewers in loop. In today's episode contestant will be fighting for captaincy task. Channel while posting new promo shared a caption saying,, "Aaya naya captaincy ka task aur macha bawaal, kaun banega captain iss baar?" Check out the video below...

Promo shows contestant running towards machine and in a moment of task Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali get into fight. Nehal also blames Abhishek of pushing away. Meanwhile on other hand Mridul Tiwari gets injured and starts bleeding. Netizens supported Abhishek by saying its a physical task and no one will be showering flowers on you.

Amid all the chaos there are many social media accounts claim Baseer Ali won tonight's captaincy task and is the new house captain, but let's wait for official confirmation. Earlier, Marathi stand-up comedian Pranit More has often made fun of Salman Khan in his stand-up comedy videos.

Many of his videos have also gone viral on social media. Salman has now reacted to this and said, 'Whatever you have said about me is not right. The jokes you have made on me. If I were in your place now and you were in my place, what would your reaction be? But you wanted to make people laugh using my name, which you did. I hope you don't cross that level of humor.'

