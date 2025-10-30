Bigg Boss 19 Latest Promo: Tanya Mittal Wears Amaal Mallik's Sweater, Leaves Housemates in Shock (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: One of the most controversial show bigg boss is getting tougher and tougher as it reaches towards its finale. While many controversies are swirling around new controversy is being created in the house. In recent promo Tanya Mittal is seen wearing Amaal Mallik's sweater. This left whole house in shock and contestants started teasing Tanya.

Tanya also blush and smile after wearing Amaal's sweater. As per promo it seems that Tanya is doing this to make Malti feel jealous. Will the joke turned out to be a real thing? Now we have to see will this lead to a friendly joke or a new fight.

Earlier, housemates where teasing Pranit More and Malti chahhar after they where spotted spending time together.

Mridul and Farrhana fighting in garden area over house duties. Promo begins with Mridul saying, "You should at least have some shame"(Aapko ek cheez uthani chahiye jo hai sharam). Listing to this Farrhana gets angry, "What shame? who are you to talk about shame?"(Kya sharam ki baat kar raha hai? Tu hai kaun?) Responding to her response Mridul said while laughing, "I pity the people who voted for you, let’s see how people even vote for you. Who is this girl? When she sees me outside, she’ll be shocked to see me."

Mridul expressed his frustration, saying, "This 25-year-old guy will drive everyone crazy." Earlier, Mridul was seen struggling with his captaincy in a promotional video, where he tearfully complained, "They've made me so weak in just 2–3 days…," referring to his unacknowledged hard work with household tasks. Abhishek Bajaj tried to comfort him, asking, "Has she even lifted a finger during your captaincy?" This comment about Farrhana made the conflict worse. Farrhana's silence added to the tension. Mridul then sought support from Kunickaa. Eventually, Farrhana said she didn't feel the need to explain her actions, which angered Pranit, who then asked her, "Don’t you feel any emotions?"