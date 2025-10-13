Bigg Boss 19 Latest Update: Abhishek Bajaj and Amal Malik Clash During Pani Puri Task; Check Who Got Nominated This Week (Video)

Bigg Boss season 19 has entered in sixth week and the competetion is getting tougher. On Sunday, Zeeshan Qadari got eliminated from the house, which left contestant in deep shock. In Seventh week of season 19, Mridul Tiwari, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, and Neelam Giri are nominated for the elemination. This time, the nominations in "Bigg Boss 19" took place in a different way. A panipuri stall was set up in the house, in which all the contestants participated. The rule was that each contestant had to feed a panipuri to their co-contestant to nominate them.

Each contestant could serve a maximum of five panipuris, and the one who ate the most was automatically nominated. Now, in this fun task, some contestants tried to force people to eat pani puri. This led to a fight between Amal Malik and Abhishek Bajaj, and the two even got physical. The rest of the housemates intervened. The task continued, and Captain Nehal Chudasama was granted a special privilege. Bigg Boss asked her which contestant she wanted to save from being nominated, and she named Farhana Bhatt.

Also Read: Salman Khan Questions Tanya Mittal 's Game Plan After Malti Chahar Pool Incident on Bigg Boss 19 (Watch Video)

Following this week's nominations, Mridul Tiwari, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, and Neelam Giri face eviction. 'Bigg Boss Tak' reports a potential mid-week eviction, and if this occurs, Neelam may be at risk, as Salman Khan previously identified her as the weakest contestant.