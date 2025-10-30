Bigg Boss 19 Latest Update: Amaal Mallik Pushes Kunickaa Sadanand During Captaincy Task, Who will be the Next Captain? (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 drama is getting intensified day by day, with love angle fights and controversies each day of the show has kept audience hooked by their side. After Mridul's captaincy contestants are seen fighting for becoming new captain. In recent promo which is going viral on social media it can be seen new strategies are being formed . In recent promo, housemates are divided in team two and task was about lifting the objects using buckets that had already been broken into pieces as part of the game.

Whoever wins the task will determine the next captain of the house. Video begins with announcment which says, "Each pair has to earn the most points to claim the captaincy." Soon after, the housemates are seen running to complete their duties. Meanwhile, things go completely awry as Amaal Malik and Farhana Bhatt try to reach their destination. The video was captioned, "The race for the captain's chair has begun! Who will leave everyone behind and win the crown?" While carrying items from one place to another using broken buckets, chaos ensues among the contestants.

Who will be the next captain?

To complete the task, Amaal accidentally pushes Kunikcaa, who is standing next to him. As soon as she gets pushed, she starts shouting at Amaal. In the end, you will see that Ashnoor has been appointed the supervisor of the house and will be seen announcing the results.