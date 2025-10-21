Bigg Boss 19 Latest Update: Gaurav Khanna Loses Cool at Amaal Mallik, Drags Baseer Ali Into Argument

Bigg Boss 19 fans are happy to see Gaurav Khanna waking up and fighting for himself. In recent promo major fight erupted between Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik, which is currently going viral on social media. A new promo of the reality show is out, fight between Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik. Later, Gaurav also gets into an argument with Baseer Ali.

Amaal threatened to challenge Gaurav's performance, leading to significant conflict. Gaurav responded by saying he wouldn't get upset, and he dismissed Baseer's comments by calling him Amaal's "secretary" and refusing to speak to him. Kuncikaa Sadanand encouraged Gaurav to resolve the issue. Farrhana defended Gaurav and told Kuncikaa to leave him alone. Nehal claimed that Gaurav was intentionally starting trouble to create a group mentality and attract attention.

Fans Reaction

While many supported Gaurav, calling him “classy yet savage” for handling the situation without losing his calm. Others supported Amaal. Fans praised Gaurav's comeback as “secretary". Amaal's supporters defended his disciplinary actions, while others criticized Baseer's interference. This division has made the upcoming episode highly anticipated.