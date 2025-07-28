Bigg Boss 19: Mallika Sherawat BREAKS Silence on Participation in Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show, Says...

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat on Monday dismissed ongoing rumours about her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The actor made it clear that she will not be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show and said she never intends to join it in the future. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sherawat wrote a firm message. "Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU," she posted. This statement came after speculation surfaced online suggesting her possible entry into the show's 19th season.

Mallika Sherawat's Instagram Story:

Mallika Sherawat had previously appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 18 while promoting her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. However, she has now clarified that she has no interest in becoming a contestant on the show.

The makers of Bigg Boss recently unveiled the official promo for the new season. The promo introduced a fresh logo with a multicoloured eye, hinting at the variety of drama and entertainment that awaits viewers. According to the media reports, the season will begin with 15 contestants and may include 3 to 5 wild card entries later on.

Names being speculated for Bigg Boss 19 include Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Munmun Dutta, Alisha Panwar, Anita Hassanandani, Lataa Saberwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Khushi Dubey, Apoorva Mukhija, and content creator Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast.

An official confirmation about the host and the final list of participants is still pending.