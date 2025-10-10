Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Accuses Tanya Mittal of Kissing Amaal Mallik’s Photo in Task (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Malti's entry in house and wild card has created significant stir among the contestants. Her over all game performance is being loved by audience. In recent captaincy task took place in the house, in which Malti faced Tanya Mittal, and the two had to solve the riddle of Amaal's face.

During the Bigg Boss 19 task, Malti was seen harassing Tanya. She even brought up Tanya's parents in the conversation. During the task, while Tanya was lying on the puzzle bricks, Malti gave her one of Amal's puzzle bricks and asked if she wanted to kiss it. After the task was over, Malti claimed that Tanya Mittal had kissed a puzzle brick with Amal's face on it. Shahbaz and Neelam Giri were shocked to hear this.

About Task

Malti insisted she saw the kiss, but Neelam interrupted, claiming neither of them witnessed it. Neelam warned Malti against spreading the story without absolute certainty. Malti stood firm, stating, "She kissed Amal's photo right in front of me while lying down. You didn't see it, but I did."