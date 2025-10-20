Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Targets Tanya Mittal, Calls Her ‘Meme Material’ (Watch Video)

Tanya Mittal has been accused of portraying fake life on the show. Recently Malti Chahar, who came as a wildcard contestant on the show exposed her. In promo released by makers, Malti makes accuses Tanya Mittal that she displays herself differently and her videos of wearing 'mini skirts' in real life are currently going viral.

Tanya promote herself as sati savitri, she questions Abhishek that what is your take. In response to which Abhishek says that she wears saree, appears to be Sanskari. Malti says, you only know one side and she is entirely different. Promo ends with Malti telling her co-contestants that Tanya is'meme material' since there is a disconnect between what she says and what she actually is.

Malti argued with Farrhana, adding to the house drama already fueled by Farrhana's confrontation with Tanya. Farrhana, feeling distant from Tanya due to her connection with Nehal, confessed her discomfort. Tanya admitted to overhearing Nehal label Farrhana "negative energy" but feared relaying the message, anticipating Farrhana's volatile reaction. This exchange signaled a potential fracture in their alliances.

Previously, Amaal told Malti that Nehal returned from the secret room intending to sabotage his relationship with Tanya, citing Baseer as his source and adding, "Baseer’s brain works deeper when it comes to women.” Amaal's casual "Obviously" in response to Malti's question about Baseer's sexuality sparked controversy. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 had no evictions during Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman reprimanded Amaal Mallik for his behavior towards Farrhana Bhatt and corrected Malti for her comments about Nehal Chudasama.