‘Bigg Boss 19’: Malti tells Farrhana she made it to the show for her foul mouth

Mumbai, Oct 10 Tensions will run high in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 as Malti Chahar confronts fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt, claiming that the latter’s “foul mouth” is the very reason she had been selected for the controversial reality show.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Farrhana will be seen waking up Malti in the morning after the alarm goes off.

Farrhana says: “Malti, get up. You're not sick. You're here to do all this. You're here to sleep?”

To which, Malti replied: “I don't want to talk to you.”

Farrhana retorts by saying: “I don't want to talk to you either.”

The heated exchange will see Malti asking Bigg Boss to throw Farrhana out of the show, while Farrhana will be seen clapping back by saying she is a “disgusting woman”.

Farrhana says: “The rest of the people will wake up and this queen will sleep early in the morning.”

“Do you know why you're in this house? It's because of your foul mouth,” says Malti.

Farrhana asks Malti to got to the “storeroom” so that she is taken from there to the outside world.

Calling her a wrong choice, Farrhana also says: “Bigg Boss, she is the wrong choice for your show.”

The promo was captioned: “Late uthne par hua ghar mein create naya mudda, jiske kaaran Farhana aur Malti ke beech hua bada jhagda! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

This week the housemates who are nominated include names such as Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Zeishan Qaudri, Neelam Giri, Pranit More and Baseer Ali. Malti Chahar is the new wildcard, who entered the show last week.

Locked up inside the show are names such as Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar and Neelam Giri.

Based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

