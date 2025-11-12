Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Gets EVICTED from Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show in Mid-Week Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 Update: Bigg Boss 19 witnessed its first mid-week eviction on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, as YouTuber Mridul Tiwari was eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. His eviction came through live audience voting during a captaincy task.

During the task, contestants were divided into groups of three to pitch themselves for votes. Mridul formed a group with Gaurav Khanna and Pranit. He gave an emotional speech, sharing his humble beginnings and his bond with Gaurav. Despite his efforts, he received the lowest votes and was eliminated from the show.

The eviction came as the show moves closer to its grand finale and the competition among contestants intensifies. Earlier in the week, the show saw a double eviction with Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri leaving the house.

Mridul entered Bigg Boss 19 through audience voting and had made it to the top 10.