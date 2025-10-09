Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Loses Temper, Says ‘I’ll Make You a Ghost’ to Malti Chahar (Watch Video)

Malti Chahar's wild card entry in bigg boss 19 house has changed the dynamics of the house. Malti has given everyone reality check. Until now, her targets were Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna, but in the upcoming episode, she's set to have a heated argument with the house's calmest contestant, Mridul Tiwari. The promo for the upcoming episode has already aired, revealing a side of Mridul that hasn't been seen before.

Malti Chahar and Mridul Tiwari engaged in a heated argument in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Malti called Mridul a lunatic, prompting an enraged Mridul to threaten her, saying, "I'll throw out fifty lunatics like you in a minute." Mridul yelled at Malti, saying, "I'll turn you into a ghost in a minute." A video of this altercation between Malti and Mridul is going viral on social media.

In the video, Mridul is seen saying to Malti, "I haven't spoken any foul words to anyone yet." Malti then calls him crazy and says he didn't speak when he should have. Mridul then says, "For a second, I thought I should abuse him so badly that he would feel ashamed. I will also speak my mind." Malti then gets up and leaves. Mridul then says, "I will turn you into a ghost in a minute, I will sell 50 crazy people like you in a minute."

A heated argument between Mridul Tiwari and Malti Chahar on Bigg Boss 19 heated up the house. For the first time, Mridul's aggressive side was seen on the show. Malti Chahar made a dramatic wild card entry in Bigg Boss 19, completely changing the atmosphere of the show. She is the sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar and a model and content creator by profession. Malti's arrival is expected to lead to the formation of new groups and twists in the house.

Tanya Mittal and Neelam have become quite insecure since Malti's entry. Both are often seen criticizing Malti. Neha and Farhana also believe that That Malti is very clever.