Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Reacts To His Mid-Week Eviction, Wish Gaurva Khanna to Win The Show

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari's eviction from bigg boss house has created stir among the audience. Fans calls his eviction as one of the most unfair eviction from the house and No Mridul No Bigg Boss started trending on social media, his sister Pragati Tiwari also claimed that his exit speech also got edited as if he had zero participation. After getting evicted from house Mridul Tiwari himself opened up about the eviction and all the chaos that is going around.

Mridul told India Today, "People never stopped supporting me. And when they realised that the eviction was unfair, they voiced it out too,” Mridul noted a troubling pattern in the repeated scrutiny his group faced, especially regarding contestants Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna.“It’s possible. When the other group got nominated, no one was evicted. But our group faced very tragic exits. I don't know why that was happening,” he noted.

Despite their hostile behavior, Mridul apologized to Farhanna Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand. He told media that he chose to forgive them, believing their actions might have been game-related and hoping for a fresh start. He added that he felt bullied during his captaincy and considered Farhanna to be "plain evil," expressing surprise at her survival during nominations.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Reveals What Really Happens After Eviction

Mridul addressed Salman Khan's "invisible" remark by saying his current success proved otherwise. He questioned what more he could have done to be seen, implying he wasn't showcased despite acting like everyone else.Following his eviction, Mridul strongly endorsed Gaurav Khanna for the win, praising his straightforwardness and politeness. He stated that only Gaurav deserved the trophy and that any other winner would invalidate the victory for him. Mridul Tiwari's candid exit interview has further fueled debates surrounding the fairness of Bigg Boss 19.