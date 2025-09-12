Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar Evicted From the House after Natalia janoszek in Double Eviction, Reports

Bigg Boss 19: One of the most controversial shows is entertaining audience with unexpected twist and turns. In recent update Natalia janoszek one more contestant got out of house this week. This comes after three weeks of no eviction.

According to reports by reality scoop Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar will be exiting the show. Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar will be exiting the show. Contestants nomiated this week were, Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajker . Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar reportedly received low vote which led to eviction.

🚨 BREAKING! Double Eviction this weekend in #BiggBoss19



Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajker, both are EVICTED from the #BB19 house — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 12, 2025

Amaal Mallik and Basser Accused Awez Darbar of cheating on Mirajkar

During captaincy task a major fight broke out between Awez and Baseer Ali. Baseer threatened Awez to open his secret in front of everyone. Later on Amaal Mallik and Baseer had a conversation in which he accused Awez of cheating Nagma Mirajkar. Baseer said, this was the first time I confronted Awez. His opening point was wanting multiple girlfriends simultaneously, juggling them. I'd reached the gym when I called him out, saying he can have girlfriends, but shouldn't lie with so many others. I hinted I knew where he'd been, and that rattled him.

Amaal said We have around 15–16 mutual friends. despite of being in relationship, every single day he is sliding into someone’s DMs.