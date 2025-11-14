Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Reveals What Really Happens After Eviction

Bigg Boss is longest running, one of the most controversial show on Indian television. For many years this show has been hosted by Salman Khan. We know contestant gets eliminate and then within 2-3 days they do public appearance. But do you know what happens when a contestant leaves the house from 'Bigg Boss'? Last week Neelam Giri got evicted from bigg boss house and she has revealed what they do after getting evicted from the house.

In an interview, Neelam Giri told what happens after leaving the house. Which has revealed a secret that has been locked for many years. When a contestant leaves the house from Bigg Boss, we see him going out the door. But what happens to him next? Regarding this, Neelam Giri said, ''After our eviction, we are given 15-20 minutes. At that time, we are asked to pack our things. We are given the opportunity to meet our fellow contestants in Bigg Boss again. Then they tell us to go.''

Next, Neelam said, '' Then we go to the office and the Bigg Boss team meets us and talks to us. After that, we get all the stuff within an hour. Later, we are dropped off at home that same night.''

Neelam Giri, a Bhojpuri actress and model, gained popularity on 'Bigg Boss 19' but was eliminated due to insufficient votes. Her eviction revealed what happened with the other contestants afterwards.