Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Evicted or Sent to Secret Room? Weekend Ka Vaar Twist Explained

Bigg Boss 19's fourth week was full of controversies and drama and to address this Salman Khan is back as a host. He will take class of each and every contestant present in house. This time five big faces were at stake in the nomination - Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali and Praneet More, initially there were speculations that Praneet's journey might be over, but the updates from the show has left shocked everyone. According to reports Nehal Chudasama.

Bigg Boss is filled with twist and turns which leaves audience in awee. It is reported that Nehal is not really evicted directly, but was sent to a secret room. From there, she will be able to monitor every move of the housemates. This means that makers will bring back her at the peak of the game to add more drama. Meanwhile, on the other hand the captaincy task was also completed in the house. After Amaal Malik, Abhishek Bajaj became the captain..

Weekend Ka Vaar proved challenging for the housemates once again, with Salman Khan holding them accountable. Reports indicate Gaurav Khanna was targeted and subsequently punished, reportedly having his face smeared with soot, intensifying the drama. Clearly, this episode of the show will provide viewers with plenty of drama and entertainment. Now it remains to be seen when and how Neha returns from the secret room.