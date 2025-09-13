Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama’s Team Responds After Accusing Amaal Mallik of Misconduct, Says ‘Triggered by Past Trauma’

During Captaincy task in Bigg Boss 19, Nehal and Amaal Mallik were in opposite teams and Nehal was writing on board, while Amaal had to make sure that he erase it. While they were trying to play the game Nehal accused Amaal of getting physical and touching inappropriately. Amaal then said sorry repeatedly but Nehal ignored him. After the episode got telecasted internet felt Nehal was overreacting and Amaal has not done any wrong.

Farah Khan, who will be hosting the weekend ka vaar this week as Salman is busy shooting, slammed Nehal for overreacting and said you are showing wrong image of feminism. She also told Amaal that you shouldn't have apologised as you did nothing wrong. Amid all this, Nehal's team has issued a clarification on her official page saying model, actress got triggered by past trauma.

Her statement read, "During the task, there was a moment when things became a little physical between Nehal and Amaal. We want to stress that there was no intention, from Nehal to blame, or accuse anyone in that moment. What followed was triggered by something from her past trauma she carries that she does not always control. In that fraction of a second, those old wounds resurfaced, leading to a reaction. When Amaal came forward to apologise, Nehal's words were always, 'It's not about you.' She wanted him to know that the reaction was not a reflection on him as a person, but on those old, painful echoes which she is still learning to heal from."

"It was a weak moment. A human moment. But more than that, a reminder that trauma remains, even when one works hard to overcome it," it further read.Nehal has always been, and will continue to be, a woman of courage. She has opened up publicly before about having survived assault, about how she believes in standing up for herself and for what is right. Her journey is not defined by the moments she is triggered but by the many moments she reaches for her own light anyway. We hope people will see beyond the trolls," Team added.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Farah Khan Takes Over Weekend Ka Var, Slams Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama (Watch Video)

Her team said, on February 16th, I was physically assaulted, resulting in a twisted left wrist and arm, a slap that caused a ringing ear and red cheek, and bruises from being held and thrown. I was also threatened with being run over by a car. The assailant, a 40-year-old man, damaged my car doors, and publicly shouted abuses at me. I had known him for two years.