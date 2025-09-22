Bigg Boss 19: Nehal shocked by Amaal Mallik's two-faced behaviour, exposes his game

Mumbai Sep 22 Drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house continues to intensify, and this time it is Amaal Mallik who has found himself at the centre of controversy.

In the latest development, Neha Chudasama, who was recently evicted from the main BB19 house but led to the secret room of the reality show, observed Amaal's dual-faced behaviour and shared her perspective on the ongoing dynamics.

According to Nehal, Amaal was recently seen approaching his friend Zeishan Quadri to gossip about his other group of friends. He told Zeishan that after Salman Khan's sharp bashing and reality check to Abhishek Bajaj, cracks have clearly developed in the close bond between Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, and Abhishek Bajaj and also said that probably their friendship may never be the same again.

He further stated that he is glad there were no issues between himself, Zeishan, and Baseer Ali. This narrative led to a dramatic turn when Nehal confronted the situation while in the secret room and highlighted how Amaal had once approached her with a completely different strategy. Nehal revealed that Amaal had tried to create a 5-member group including her, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, and Tanya Mittal.

She also stated that Amaal had clearly mentioned that he did not want Zeishan Quadri in his circle. She expressed her shock at Amaal's two-faced behaviour. She also exposed how Amaal conveniently was shifting alliances depending on the situation, making him look untrustworthy in the eyes of fellow contestants. Nehal was seen slowly clapping for him from the secret room.

In the episode aired on the 20th and 21st of September during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was seen giving a reality check to Abhishek Bajaj and calling out his best friend and contestant Ashnoor Kaur for not being a good friend to Abhishek as she portrays. Throughout the episode, Ashnoor was seen trying to apologize to Abhishek while the latter asked her for some time. To the audience's surprise, Amaal Mallik was highly lauded for his captaincy tenure and was not called out at all for his inappropriate behaviour, his ugly dominance, and for also passing racist remarks on Pranit More.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor