Bigg Boss 19: “Please… we request with folded hands” – Tanya Mittal’s Parents Issue Emotional Statement Against Trolls

Tanya Mittal is in Bigg Boss 19 house and playing her game in own way. While many people are liking her others are trolling her for her fashion and controversial statements. She and is making headlines for her fashion and controversial statements. Tanya enjoys over 2.5 million followers and she is facing constant trolling and negativity. Amid also this chaos Tanya Mittal's parents have issued statement, standing firmly behind her and giving a befitting reply to the trollers.

On Friday, Tanya Mittal's team has shared a statement on its official account. In statement they have urged netizens, not to troll her or cruelly talk about her until you know her...Please wait until her journey is over before voicing your opinion. She certainly deserves that much respect.

Statement reads, "It is difficult to put into words the emotions we are feeling seeing our Tanya appearing on the biggest reality show in the country. As parents, there is nothing more proud than seeing her winning people's hearts. But at the same time, there is nothing more painful than seeing people who don't even know her, talking so cruelly about her, trying to put her down or target her".

"To those who are questioning or making accusations against her, we have one request. Please wait until her journey is over before voicing your opinion. She certainly deserves that much respect. Your reels and accusations may bring you temporary fame, but they will leave permanent scars".

Tanya's parents requested, "Please... we request with folded hands to keep us, her family, out of this. This is a very difficult time for us. We never imagined that a girl we raised with nothing but love would have to face such negativity on such a public platform. Every harsh word spoken about her hurts us too, in a way you cannot even imagine."

At the end of the letter, they wrote, "We only hope that humanity and kindness will prevail. Until then, we will stand by our Tanya with love and faith. Continue to be the tough boss you have made us to be."