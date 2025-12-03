Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Breaks Silence on Eliminating Abhishek Bajaj Over Ashnoor Kaur (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 is the show where bonds and relations change in every second. Contestants who were friends a day before can become enemies in this controversial show. Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj's bond were truly nurtured by fans as trio set a example of friendship. However, after Pranit More's entry in house he was given a choice to save one of his friends Ashnoor or Abhishek Bajaj and he choose to save Ashnoor. Post Bajaj's eviction, netizens were disappointed that he betrayed his friend as he call him his priority. During media round in Bigg Boss Pranit was asked why he choose to save Ashnoor over Abhishek as his contribution was more than her.

Journalist asked if you have one power to eliminate one of the contestant who is present right now, who will you choose? Please tell that person's name and say, "I wish to evict this person as a competitor from the show." While defending himself Pranit says, " Apko agar kisko hatana hota toh aapko bhi ek dost ko hatana padta. Mein kisi ko bhi eliminate karta aap yehi sochte." Journalist says, "Hume lagta hein Abhishek Bajaj's contribution in the show was more than Ashnoor's." Pranit says, " When you are inside house, you have two option Aap apne values ke hisab se ja sakte ho , ya phir show ke hisab se jao and if you have observe me, in whole show I never play according to show. Mein jaisa bahar hu vaisa hi andar raha hu, agar aap us cheez ko aisa lena chahate ho toh phir mein kuch nahi kar sakta and show mein priorites change hoti rheti hein according to behaviour."

Pranit More left show in middle due to his health reason and was back next week after recovering. Post is re-entry he was given option to save one person from elimination Ashnoor or Abhishek Bajaj and he choose Ashnoor which left many fans disaapointed. Meanwhile according to BBTak report, Malti Chahar got evicted from the house in mid-week eviction and show got its top 5 contestants. After Malti's eviction ahead of finale the fight for trophy will be between, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More. Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is schedule for December 7, 2025 (Sunday) and will be hosted by Salman Khan.