Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Calls Out Abhishek Bajaj for Assigning Kitchen Duty to Gaurav Khanna, Fans React (Watch Video)

After weeks , Gaurav Khanna was seen in Bigg Boss 19 Kitchen cooking food. Earlier Gaurav Khanna has been questioned for not doing Kitchen duties, which created doubt among audience over his Celebrity Master Chef win. Many guests, including Farah Khan, encouraged Khanna to cook because they knew he was a good cook. Abhishek Bajaj spoke for everyone when he said that the event wouldn't be as fun if Gaurav didn't cook. Recently a clip of Pranit More explaining Abhishek that he was wrong is going viral on social media, fans are praising his presence of mind.

While dicussing about Gaurav doing kitchen work Pranit said Bajaj that GK got triggered , because you have put him at the tough spot. On which Abhishek Bajaj said, I wanted him to be in kitchen, because it's been 10 weeks and he is not in kitchen. Why he is running from kitchen work.

Pranit supporting Gaurav said, "you are also not contributing in kitchen, then why are you saying. " Abhishek says, that "I have cooked food, to which Pranit confronts that, You have only cooked two days."

Fans reaction

Video of conversation between Abhishek, Ashnoor (who was just listening) and Pranit went viral on social media. Audience loved Pranit's stand and praised him. On user said, "only pranit and gk understands the value of the group bajaj is a manchild for sure cunning but hypocrite alsoo khud ke kaam dhang se nhi krta aur nautankiyan krva lo". Another wrote, "Abhishek Bajaj gadha Hai 1 no ka bolta Hai mujhe spot pe daloge to Mai mana kar dunga, isne isi moment pe gauravkhaana ko bada bana diya us bande me fir jyada rishte nibhane ki takad Hai fir usne sirf mridul k liye ha bola plus koi tamasha bhi nahi kiya." One more user commented, "The way Pranit took Gaurav's stand today in front of Abhishek and then came & hugged him.... Pure soul for a reason."

Guarva Khanna Kitchen Controversy.

Khanna agreed to cook because Mridul Tiwari was captain, but he didn't like Bajaj volunteering him without asking. He told Bajaj to ask him in the future. Malti Chahar was happy to see Khanna cooking. Bajaj told Ashnoor Kaur that this was his only opportunity to get Khanna in the kitchen. Pranit More noticed that Khanna seemed annoyed.