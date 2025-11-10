Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Ko Attitude Agaya Hein, Says Gaurav Khanna, Comedian Reacts (Watch Video)

Pranit More's comeback in Bigg Boss 19 house has generated new layer of excitement. While viewers are enjoying the fun and joyful environment in the house. A video of Pranit, Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari is currently going viral on social media. In this video Gaurav and Mridul are seen pulling leg.

In this video, Pranit, Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari are seen sitting in the washroom. Pranit is ironing clothes. While Mridul and Gaurav are seen sitting. Gaurav looks at Pranit and says to Mridul, "Bhai, attitude has come in one person... He is saying that you should take a bath and come. I will iron by then. You should see yours. It doesn't matter to me. He took it seriously that the land belongs to him".

Hearing Gaurav's words, Pranit replies to him. He says, "Who said that I am the biggest superstar of TV. And he is saying that I have got attitude". Then Gaurav asks Pranit, "Oh, what did I say?". Then Pranit says, "I am a superstar... I will now show you this show by winning it. I have been here for 20 years. If you don't see it, that is your problem. Who said this?". Then Gaurav says to Mridul, "Did you see his attitude?". Then Pranit says, "Send me home... I will also see it".

Watch Fun Banter?

This weekend, there was a double elimination in 'Bigg Boss 19'. Two members, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri, were evicted. Abhishek Bajaj's elimination has come as a big shock to the fans. Bigg Boss had given special powers to Pranit More and asked him to save one of Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur. Pranit had to leave the house after taking Ashnoor's name. After that, Gaurav tells Pranit that he made a wrong decision