Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More–Tanya Mittal Get Into Heated Argument; Farhana Says, “Insaano Jaise Shakal Banake Baat Kar”

Bigg Boss 19 is in its last few weeks before finale and now contestants are putting in all the efforts to win the show. After family week every contestant got a feedback from their family members about who are family and who are foe inside house. Each and every contestant are now making planning how to play the game. Amid this makers have released promo, in which Pranit More is seen engaged in a verbal fight with Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt.

Promo begins with Tanya saying Pranit more 'Mein tujhse baat kar rahi hu khush kismati samajle'. In response to this Pranit says, 'Ha kush kismati hein, mein toh tujhse batt karne hi aya tha na idhar'. Cutting the conversation, Farrhana interrupts, 'Tanya tera haat uthta hein ?. Giving back to Farrhana, Pranit says, ' Yeh dekho support system agai tere, Bluetooth device is now connected". Tanya says, 'Tu joh yeh kar raha hein voh acha nahi lagraha hein.' Tu Yeh jo dhong kar rahi hein harroj yeh accha lag raha hein, says Pranit More.

Farrhana says, 'Insanowali shakal banake batt kaar.' Giving befitting reply Pranit Says, Tere shakal dekhi kya, roj makup karke ana padta hein. Tanya warns Pranit and say kam bol nahi jam rah hein, tujh jaiseko javab dena na pade warna rone lagega, koi wajood nahi hein tera is ghar mein. Now what will be the replacation of this fight will be knowing, during weekend ka vaar.

Among the top eight contestant played for the ticket to finale and it was the tough fight. According to reports, television actor Gaurav Khanna popularly known as GK has become first one to enter in Finale. Initial reports stated that out of the remaining contestants in the house, Gaurav, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More emerged as the first contenders for the ticket.