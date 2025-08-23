Bigg Boss 19 Premiere : When and Where to Watch Salman Khan Hosted Show; Know Theme and Streaming Details

Bigg Boss 19: One of the most controversial and popular reality show of television is back with its season 19. As every year, this year also Salman Khan will host the show. Bigg Boss this year will be bit different than others, as this year theme will be based on 'Democracy'. Glimpse from the set of Bigg Boss 19 are circulating on social media which have generated significant excitement among fans. Stage is set as the grand primer of this show will be Tomorrow on August 24 2025 i.e Sunday.

This time people can watch this show on two different platform, one on OTT Jio Hotstar and other on Colors TV . Bigg Boss on Jio Hotstar will streamed at 9 pm while on colors it will be telecasted 1 and half hour late at 10:30 pm. If you want to watch it first, use JioHotstar. If you prefer watching it on Colors TV, you can watch it there daily.

Contestant Name

Bigg boss has released few videos on social media from which fans are speculating few contestant. The tentative list of contestant includes Awaj Darbar, Nagma, Gaurav Khanna, Amal Malik, Dheeraj Dhupar, Ashnoor Kaur, Vahbiz Dorabji, Shehbaz Badeja or Mridul Tiwar are reportedly confirmed for the show.

Bigg Boss is known for its novel themes each season. Following the popular 'Time Ka Tandav' theme of Bigg Boss 18, Bigg Boss 19 introduces a 'Democracy' theme. This season emphasizes public voting, giving the audience control over contestants' fates. To survive, contestants must strategize, build alliances, and engage in political maneuvering. The house design reflects the theme, featuring an assembly for making key decisions. The brown multi-color design extends throughout the garden, living room, kitchen, and bedroom, creating a visually appealing yet comfortable environment.