Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Amaal Mallik Gaurav Khanna Get Into Intense Fight in Front of Rohit Shetty, Video Goes Viral

As Bigg Boss 19 is getting closer to their finale, competition is getting tough, after Mridul's eviction now we have total nine contestant left in house. This weekend ka vaar will be hosted by Khatron ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty. He is seen taking class of all contestant. During discussion about captaincy task, he called out Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik for their behaviour. However instead of listening they both started fighting with each other in front of Rohit Shetty.

In recently released promo we can see , Rohit asking Gaurav Khanna who is real one the first few weeks Gaurava or this angry Gaurav. He said, I have been stick to same group from beginning, I go with my dignity." responding to this Amaal said, When Gaurav became captain he had no dignity. " On this GK confronted saying, "When Amaal's friend made him captain by cheating, he says Kiya toh kiya joh ukhadna hein ukhad do."

Amaal hit back by recalling GK helped Ashnoor kaur to be a captain, saying she is from my group and this is not cheating?...abhi kaha gai cheating. Gaurav calmly responded to Amaal's strong reaction saying why you are getting trigger, to which Amaal said, if I get trigger they you will be in problem.

Video of two fighting in front of Rohit shetty went viral, now we have to see what will happen next ?