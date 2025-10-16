Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Throws Farhana Bhat’s Plate While She Eats, Says “Have Some Shame” (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss season 19, game is getting level up each days as contestants are making sure to make entertaining content every day. Recently, Farhana and Amaal had a heated argument over captaincy task. All contestants receive letters from their family members. However, according to Bigg Boss, whoever gives a letter to a housemate will be eliminated from the captaincy race, and whoever tears the letter will remain in the running for captaincy. Accordingly, each housemate faced a tough task, deliberately designed to be emotional. They had to either deliver the letter to the right person or tear it up and move on.

During the task, Farhana tears Neelam's letter and moves on. The other housemates call her insensitive for her decision, and Neelam is seen crying. Tanya Says, "Kya Kar Ke Mila ye", Kunika Says, "Kya Dushmani hein", Amaal Says, "Ek paise ka bhi regret nahi hein use", Baseer says, "Tere mein achai nam ki koi cheez hein, have some shame." The entire house blames Farhana, but Farhana laughs as if nothing happens.

This is followed by a fight between Amaal and Farhana. Amaal says, "I feel like spitting out poison and eating food. Amaal throws Farhana's plate into the sink, shattering it.

Kunika intervenes, but Farhana remains unimpressed. Salman's reaction on Weekend Ka Vaar is yet to be seen.