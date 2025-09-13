Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Farah Khan Takes Over Weekend Ka Var, Slams Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Lot happened in third week of Bigg Boss 19 and to take a class of all the contestant producer, choreographer Farha Khan will be hosting this weekend ka var. Recently makers released a promo of upcoming episode in which Farha Khan was seen slamming Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. Farah called out Kunickaa Sadanand for removing puris from Zeeshan Quadri’s plate and reprimanded Baseer Ali Khan for questioning the quality of the housemates.

Farah criticized Kunickaa Sadanand for scolding housemates over food. Specifically, Farah mentioned Kunickaa asking Zeeshan Quadri to clear his plate of puris. Farah also addressed Kunickaa ’s comment about "sanskaar," which made Tanya cry. She called Kunickaa a "control freak." Baseer Ali's claimed that contestants this season were “not at his level" and he needed tougher competition for the game.. Farah called him our his superiority complex. She reminded him that every contestant had earned their place in the house and emphasised that judging others was inappropriate.

Iss Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah ne li sabki class, kya gharwaale hai iske liye taiyaar? 🧐



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyfpic.twitter.com/fPHvDFtxkh — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 12, 2025

Weekend ke Vaar par Farah ne di teekhi advice, kya Kunickaa le paayenge isse seekh? 😨🤔



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyfpic.twitter.com/cuwIjMJKU8 — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 12, 2025

Also Read: Poor Mindset: Zaid Darbar Stands Up for Awez Darbar in Bigg Boss 19 Amid Cheating Claims by Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik

According to reports by reality scoop Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar will be exiting the show. Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar will be exiting the show. Contestants nomiated this week were, Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajker . Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar reportedly received low vote which led to eviction.