Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional After Accused of Using ‘Child’ Topic for Sympathy (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 is in its finale few days and in Monday's episode had a media interaction sessions. Contestants faced many strong and controversial questions from media. Similarly, contestants also gave appropriate answers to this. While Gaurav Khanna got praised for his game by host Salman Khan, media questions left him speechless. Amongst all question one question asked by journalist left actor emotionally broke.

Earlier, Gaurav Khanna had expressed his desire to have a kid, however he has accepted his wife's decision of not having kids. Promo released by makers is recently going viral on social media in which a journalist asks GK a personal question which made him emotional. A journalist asks GK that even though he and his wife had already agreed not to have kids, you asked the show's astrologer about it, was it a sympathetic move? The moment hit him hard. His voice shook, and he looked overwhelmed. In the promo, Gaurav says, "First of all, I want to say that I love kids. And when I got married, I genuinely wanted to have children. In today's time, there are very few men who love their wives so much that they are willing to set aside their own wishes for them.”

In the video, Farhana Bhatt asks Gaurav why he became emotional at the press conference. Gaurav retorts by asking why Farhana was hurt by the astrologer's comments about her father. Farhana explains she doesn't want anyone talking about him, to which Gaurav replies that he feels the same about his wife and emphasizes that he is the one who is here, not her.