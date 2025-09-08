Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Heated Argument Between Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand in Kitchen Goes Viral, Fans React (Watch Video)

Excitement is building in Bigg Boss as the real game of drama and controversy began. In third week of season 19 a fight erupted between Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand over kitchen work. A video of fight between Tanya and Kunickaa Sadaand has gone viral on social media.

In latest promo, Tanya sees a insect in vegetable and she screams, reacting to which Kunickaa says, "Phele kabhi Keeda nahi dekha" (haven't you seen insect in Vegetables). "If you stay in kitchen more, you will learn more." Reacting to Kunickaa statement Tanya said, "Sara apka women empowerment kitchen se kyu shuru hota." (Why your woman empowerment starts from kitchen). To which Kunickaa asked her to stay quite.

Tanya confronts Kunickaa for talking about her upbringing and making controversial statements against her family and calling her Daddy's princess. Kunickaa says, "Yes, you are daddy's little princess, every time you do something in the kitchen you say, I have done this first time." Kunickaa further criticized Tanya and said that she tries to make others feel small in front of her.

This promo has divided the audience into two teams. While many supported Tanya and praised her for standing up for herself, on the other hand, the audience also praised Kunickaa for her game.

Meanwhile, According to 'Bigg Boss' insiders, after the weekend, a contestant used the gas in the kitchen and left it on. Due to this, the gas kept leaking throughout the night and the smell of gas spread throughout the house. As soon as the captain of the house, Baseer Ali, noticed this, he got very angry. He questioned all the contestants and expressed his displeasure over their negligence. Due to this mistake of a contestant. Promptness of captain avoided a major explosion in the house which could have cost their lives.