Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Malti Chahar Clashes with Gaurav Khanna in Kitchen Over Making Roti (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Second wild card Malti Chahar's entry in Bigg Boss 19 has brought new twist and testing the bonds of old housemates. Malti gave every one a reality check about how viewers are seeing them. After having a clash with Tanya Mittal now she has engaged in fight with Gaurav Khanna.

Contestants are observing and talking about Malti 's game plan Neha, Farhana, and now Malti are forming a scheming trio targeting their housemates. A new promo shows Malti, enraged by Gaurav Khanna's remarks, making rotis in the kitchen. Nehal asked Malti in the kitchen, "Can you make rotis?" Malti replied that she had made them years ago. So Nehal said, 'Try it, if it doesn't work then I will make it.' Then Malti, while making rotis, said, 'Will anyone bake it? I can't do this much, I am rolling it, someone to bake it should come.' So Nehal told Malti that we will do both these tasks alone.' Kunika said, 'These are not so small, they will be bigger.' After Kunika, Gaurav said, 'Make one or two, then size it...' After saying this, Malti got angry.

Malti told Gaurav, "Don't speak, Gaurav ji. We'll do it. Or you can do it." Gaurav replied, "You seem to be having a bit of a problem. I'm on the food team, I can speak. You have a problem, don't listen."

Here's a preview

However, the atmosphere in the kitchen heated up after this. Neelam happily shared all this with Zeeshan and Amal, after which Amal laughed and said, "A good player has arrived."