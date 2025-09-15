Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Shehbaz Badesha and Abhishek Bajaj Fight Over Kunika Turns Physical, Both Nominated for Entire Season (Watch Video)

After Farah Khan's class on weekend Ka Var, were contestants got roasted and got few reality check one more fight broke out in house. This time it is between Abhishek Bajaj and Shahbaz Badesha and reason behind it was Kunika Sadanan. Makers shared a promo on social media in which the cause and what led to major fight between Shahbaz and Abhishek is explained. Promo begins with, Amaal Malik says, Whatever is the matter of the kitchen, I will take care of it. I have always respected you but why are you going to the kitchen when you have no work there.

In response to which, Kunika says that you are giving me this respect, then in response Amal said that giving respect does not mean that I become a servant. Abhishek Bajaj also stands in support of Amaal and says people have to earn respect. Listening to this Shahbaz burns in anger and confronts Abhishek and they starts fighting and then involves into physical one. Housemates try to separate the two but Shehbaz runs to hit Abhishek. It is being said that Bigg Boss has given punishment and nominated Shehbaz Badesha and Abhishek for the entire season.

On third weekend ka var, in absence of Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ashrad Warsi took over the hosting responsibility. Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia were evicted from the show.