‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan bashes Malti Chahar over ‘kapde pahenkar baat karna’ comment

Mumbai, Oct 18 In the upcoming weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 19, Bollywood star Salman Khan will be seen giving a reality check to Malti Chahar over her distasteful comment at Nehal Chudasama.

A new promo was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: “Advice bhi mili aur class bhi lagi! Malti ke liye Weekend Ka Vaar raha mixed emotions se bhara.”

The promo began with Salman asking Malti what she meant by the comment.

“Next time kapde pahenkar baat karna merese. Isse apka kya matlabh tha (Next time, talk to me while wearing clothes. What did you mean by that?),” asked Salman.

Malti starts to cite her reasons and Salman seemed bored and unconvinced by the comment she made.

He then asked: “Kitno ko lagta hai ke yeh bakwaas tha (How many of you feel that the reason is not good).”

To which, the entire house said that they are not convinced.

He then went on to give an advice to Malti and said: “Kuch bolne ke baad maidaan chorkar bhaag jaati ho. Dose de rahi ho aap toh jo return dose jo aata hai woh bhi lena seekh lena jaiye aap. (After saying something, Malti runs away from the field. You are giving doses, so you should also learn to take the doses that come back at you.)”

Contestants Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar have been nominated for eviction this week.

Locked up inside the show are names such as Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar and Neelam Giri.

Based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

