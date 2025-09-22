Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Questions Gaurav Khanna’s Dull Performance, Says ‘Aap Front foot Par Khelne Se Ghabra Rahe Hain’

Salman Khan classed everyone on Bigg Boss 19 's fourth Weekend Ka Vaar for their work during last week. While he scolded Ashnoor , Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali for their fights. While he explained and schooled Anupama fame actor Gaurav Khanna for her lack of screen time on Bigg Boss. He compared Gaurav with piece of furniture. Host also praised Gaurav as the "blue-eyed boy of Indian television" and a "green flag," but cautioned that his limited screen time (20 minutes so far) was due to his own choices, not editing. Salman said which side you want to show to audience, characters that you played or who real GK is . On which Gaurav said real me.

Salman is questioning Khanna's lack of engagement in the house, suggesting he's not showing his true self, is intimidated by other contestants, and isn't using his intelligence to speak up on issues. Khanna defends himself by saying he avoids the negativity during tasks. Salman responds by comparing Khanna's role to a star cameo – visible in promotional materials but not actively participating in the show.

Salman observed that the audience only sees Gaurav sitting on the sofa and making infrequent comments, even after four weeks, hindering their connection with him. He cautioned viewers against accusing the producers of deception, as Gaurav's current persona might differ from his on-screen characters.

Salman emphasized the need to showcase the real Gaurav, distinct from his previous roles, urging him to rise above the perception that Endemol and Colors had misjudged his ability to win hearts. He warned Gaurav against becoming complacent and being labeled "overrated," advising him to avoid fading into the background like unnoticed furniture.