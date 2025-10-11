‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan questions Tanya Mittal over playing sympathy card

Mumbai, Oct 11 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ will be seen confronting housemate Tanya Mittal, asking why she plays the center of attraction and the sympathy card.

The promo begins with Salman asking Tanya: “Tanya, what is the reason for playing center of attraction and sympathy card?”

To which, Tanya said that she felt like crying and hence she cried.

Salman said that Tanya makes a mountain out of a mole.

“Okay, you feel like crying. The things that others find ordinary, they become a reason for you to cry,” he said.

He then picked on the fact that Tanya keeps giving threats that she would not say anything.

“You keep threatening that I won't say anything now. You do whatever you want to do. It doesn't matter,” Salman said.

In the upcoming episode, housemates will also be seen declaring wild card entrant Malti Chahar as a “red flag”.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and begins with Salman telling Malti that her entry was in the middle of the season.

“Some people must have felt insecurity, right?” he said.

To which, Nehal Chudasama agreed, hinting at Tanya Mittal.

Salman then asked the housemates if “Malti is a green flag or a red flag.”

To which, Tanya replied: “Should I give her the whole thing (flags)? All the red flags belong to her.”

Baseer said that Malti has only excuses whenever she gives an answer.

Nehal described Malti as “unwilling, uncooperative” and gave her the red flag.

Farrhana said Malti only wants a “fight.”

Salman then asked Malti: “So Malti, before you came here, did you read your palm.”

