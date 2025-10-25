Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Warns Farrhana Bhatt for Her Comment on Neelam Giri, Fans React (Watch Video)

Farrhana Bhatts Bigg Boss 19 journey is filled with ups and downs, audiences are loving new version of her. She keeps her point straight and fight for it. However, in upcoming weekend Ka vaar episode Salman is seen scolding Farrhana for her comment for Neelam Giri.

In one of the episode, Farrhana Bhatt had called Neelam a 'dancer'. In the new promo of Bigg Boss, Salman sings the song 'Dost Dost Na Raha'. Later, he tells Neelam that other people are enjoying Tanya's fight. You ignited this conflict by burning the roti. Salman then told Farrhana , "Your talent is making people laugh; you dropped a bomb by revealing the dancer..." Farrhana laughed, interrupting him. Annoyed, Salman warned her not to cross the line, silencing everyone.

Farhana's fans have taken her side on this video. 'Which line did Farhana cross?', 'Farhana never said that she is a dancer. She said that she dances on Kunika's instructions', 'When did Farhana say that she is a dancer, Bigg Boss? What promo is this..which show is Salman watching?' Netizens have made comments like this.

Meanwhile, Nehal, Basir Ali, Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna have been nominated this week in Bigg Boss 19. Both Nehal and Basir were evicted after voting. Basir's eviction has sparked outrage on social media.