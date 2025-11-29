Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaaz Badesha’s Eviction Sparks Outrage; Fans Call It ‘Most Unfair’

Shehbaaz Badesha is one of the most entertaining contestant in house and he has made headlines since his wild card entry in show. As per the social media buzz it is reported that Bigg boss had a double eviction in which Ashnoor got evicted for breaking rule. On other hand Shehbaz also got evicted from the show .

According to BBTak report, in upcoming weekend Ka vaar episode their will be double eviction in the house. Along with Ashnoor Kaur , Shehbaz will also get evicted. After this post went viral comment section filled calling his eviction most unfair eviction.

🚨 BIG UPDATE - DOUBLE EVICTION 🚨



☆ Ashnoor Kaur has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 19 house for breaking house rules, hitting Tanya Mittal intentionally during the task.



☆ Shehbaaz Badesha has been EVICTED due to fewer votes.



What’s your take on this decision? Fair or… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 28, 2025

Meanwhile Ashnoor Kaur, got slammed by Salman Khan for allegedly hitting Tanya Mittal. Salman Khan addressed the "not cool" incident where Ashnoor hit Tanya, suggesting it appeared "intentional." Ashnoor countered that she didn't intend to hit Tanya and that it was accidental.

Salman then stated he had to follow the house rules, leading viewers to speculate about Ashnoor's potential elimination for the incident. After eviction Shehbaz's sister Shehnaz Gill posted a photo of glass Shehbaz, Shehnaz and Neelam written on it.