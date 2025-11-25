‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz, Malti’s ‘Ticket to Finale’ fate put in hands of housemates

Mumbai, Nov 25 Tension has gripped the housemates in the “Bigg Boss 19” house after the makers of the show announced the start of the nail-biting “Ticket to Finale” race, placing the crucial decision in the hands of the contestants.

The twist came when Bigg Boss asked the housemates to decide whether Shehbaz Badeshah and Malti Chahar deserved a chance to fight for the first spot in the finale.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Bigg Boss house mein shuru hone jaa rahi hai Ticket To Finale ki race, lekin kya Shehbaz aur Malti ko milega isey paane ka mauka?”

The new promo began with the housemates entering the assembly room and the voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying: “

Farrahna Bhatt was the first to voice her reservations, saying she had not witnessed a strong personality from either of them so far.

Tanya Mittal countered this, noting that Shehbaz had consistently pushed himself and put in his “100 per cent” in tasks.

Gaurav Khanna admitted he remained puzzled by Malti’s game and intentions, while

Ashnoor Kaur’s stance was far more direct, declaring that she wanted to defeat Malti “in every competition.”

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

Kunickaa Sadanand is the latest contestant, who was shown the exit door. The show currently has Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Gaurav, Shehbaz, Malti, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Amaal and Tanya were given an offer to work with Ekta Kapoor.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

